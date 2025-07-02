Sealdah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express celebrates 25 years of service

The Sealdah Division of the Eastern Railway celebrated the 25 anniversary of 12313/12314 Sealdah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express today. The inaugural journey of the train was operated in the year 2000, connecting Kolkata with the nation’s capital, New Delhi.

To commemorate this silver jubilee, divisional railway manager (DRM) Sealdah, Rajeev Saxena, flagged off the specially adorned train with locomotive and coaches decorated, reflecting the joyous occasion. To celebrate the day, the on board passengers were treated with a special experience of the dinner menu including the iconic GI-tagged Kolkata Rasgulla, adding a sweet and authentic touch to the celebration. The passengers were also welcomed aboard with roses to symbolise the hospitality associated with the Rajdhani Express. The 1st AC Coach H1 of this train depicted the history of British rule and development of Kolkata and Delhi with beautiful sketches and history associated with it.

