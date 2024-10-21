Sealdah Division prioritising need-based infrastructure devp at Amrit Bharat stations

With 18 stations set for a revamp under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, the Sealdah Division is prioritizing needbased infrastructure development at the identified stations in addition to facelift works. In the Sealdah Division, suburban stations like Bangaon, Barasat, Dum Dum, Gede, Kalyani, Madhyamgram, Naihati, Sonarpur, and others have been identified for redevelopment under the Amrit Bharat Scheme.

A master plan for the 18 stations that are to be modernised has also been prepared by the divisional authorities. During the redevelopment works, particular emphasis is being placed on decongesting platform areas to facilitate free boarding and deboarding of passengers. Another crucial infrastructure improvement involves creating separate entry and exit gates to provide easy movement of visitors in the circulating areas. According to the divisional authorities, of the 18 selected stations, work is said to have reached an advanced stage at key stations like Naihati, Kalyani, and Kalyani Ghosh Para. Naihati station, a connecting junction between Sealdah and Howrah Divisions, is a crucial junction and has been identified for redevelopment under the Amrit Bharat Scheme.

As informed by the divisional authorities during a recent press tour to the three stations, along with a complete facelift, the station will include a circulating area with granite-surfaced platforms for a clean and comfortable environment.

The platform shed will also be replaced with biodegradable bamboo mat sheets. According to the divisional railway manager of Sealdah, Deepak Nigam, the platform height will be raised, and old chequered tiles will be dismantled and replaced with anti-skid Kota stone. At Kalyani and Kalyani Ghoshpara Stations (KLYG), a similar station-specific and need-based redevelopment is being carried out, including the construction of a cafeteria in the circulating area of the station