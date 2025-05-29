Sealdah division gears up for monsoons

With an early onset of monsoons, the Sealdah Division of the Eastern Railway has taken a host of measures to enable smooth train services.

An emergency meeting was held by the divisional railway manager of Sealdah, Rajeev Saxena today. Following the meeting the divisional railway decided to deploy DG sets are deployed at all important and vulnerable locations to mitigate the impact of potential power disruptions and installation of adequate number of water pumps to prevent waterlogging on the tracks and fast evacuation of water in case of heavy shower, ensuring the Railway infrastructure remains functional even in adverse weather conditions.

The divisional railway would also open emergency control that will be operational 24×7 basis and officers would be posted to monitor the situation in case of torrential rainfall. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) would also remain on high alert. All the departments have been instructed to ensure proper protection of electrical, engineering and signal and telecom equipment. Special attention would be given to cyclone prone areas like Canning and Diamond Harbour. Monsoon patrolling would be carried out at all vulnerable locations to prevent emergency like situations. The Sealdah Division is also carrying out tree trimming on an emergency basis at sections like Kanchrapara, Ranaghat, Baharampore, Barrackpore and so on to avoid possible suspension of train operations in case of thunderstorm or cyclonic weather.

