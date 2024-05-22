Scooty rider killed by a SBSTC bus in Durgapur

Shyamal Pramanik, a resident of Faridpur in Durgapur was killed after a South Bengal State transport Corporation (SBSTC) bus ran over him while he was driving a scooty at Coke Oven police station area in Durgapur this morning.

The bus, which was going to its office in Gamon, dragged the two-wheeler despite the locals raising alarm.

The agitated locals ransacked the office of SBSTC in Gamon. The bus was running at a high speed and after the collision, dragged the scooty rider who was stuck under its wheels.

Police rushed to the spot and sent the body for post-mortem at Durgapur Sub-Divisional Hospital.

Locals wanted compensation for the victim and blocked the road pressing for their demands. Police have detained the SBSTC bus.