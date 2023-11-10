Logo

# Bengal

SC to CBI: Finish SSC probe in two months

The Supreme Court today handed the CBI a two months deadline to complete the probe in the teachers’ recruitment scam in Bengal. The apex court also returned the cases related to the SSC to Calcutta High Court.

SNS | Kolkata | November 10, 2023 7:45 am

The order asked the chief justice to settle the SSC recruitment case in six months time by constituting a special Division Bench. The top court’s today’s judgement came in the wake of a case that had been moved challenging the High Court order. This Bench will hear all the related cases henceforth.

The apex court’s Bench of Justices Aniruddha Basu and Bela M Trivedi’s ruling came in the wake of various rulings handed by Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay in connection with the irregularities in the teachers’ recruitment scam.

The Bench will also decide on cases related to teachers relieved from their jobs and also cases regarding new job applications.

