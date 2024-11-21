Varsity radio expands with internet service to global audience

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT) has achieved a significant milestone by connecting its community radio station, Radio MAKAUT 90.0 FM, to internet services. This development enables the station to broadcast its content globally, marking a major step forward in its outreach and accessibility.

Starting next month, listeners from any part of the world will be able to access Radio MAKAUT’s 24-hour services via dedicated apps. The initiative has been supported through the Member of Parliament Local Area Development (MPLAD) fund, with former Rajya Sabha MP Pradeep Bhattacharya playing a pivotal role in its realisation.

Speaking about the achievement, Partha Pratim Lahiri, director of MAKAUT, expressed his enthusiasm:

“This project opens up new avenues for connecting with a global audience. We are deeply grateful for the support that has made this vision a reality.”

The internet integration was officially launched on Wednesday, further solidifying the station’s presence beyond its FM coverage area.

Radio MAKAUT, which began operations just last year, has quickly become a vibrant platform for community engagement, cultural programming, and educational content.

In another development, MAKAUT also received an ambulance on Tuesday, funded through the MPLAD initiative of former Rajya Sabha MP Jahar Sarkar. This addition aims to enhance emergency medical services for the campus and its surrounding communities.

The university continues to prioritise innovation and welfare projects, reflecting its commitment to both academic excellence and societal impact, a university spokesperson said.