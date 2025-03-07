SBI organises cultural programme

State Bank of India, Global Markets Unit, Kolkata organised a cultural programme on the occasion of International Mother Language Day Silver Jubilee. The programme was presided over by Biresh Kumar, general manager. On this occasion, senior SBI officials Chiranjeev Kumar, DGM (FM) and Chanchal Kumar Mishra, DGM (S&O) along with all staff members were present. Biresh Kumar highlighted the importance of mother language in strengthening customer-connection and emphasized that the bank’s services are also available in 13 Indian languages. Chiranjeev Kumar opined that the language is the soul of cultural diversity. Chanchal Kumar Mishra welcomed these cultural programmes which promoted harmony among colleagues in the office.

In the programme, the staff members sang songs and recited poetry in various Indian languages like Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Telugu, Sanskrit, Nepali etc. Along with this, a documentary based on mother language was also screened, which was directed by the staff members themselves.

