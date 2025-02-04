SBI lodges FIR for fraud worth 1 cr plus

The State Bank of India has lodged a FIR at Faridpur police station under Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate (ADPC) alleging that some people have cheated by taking a personal loan of Rs 1.3crore plus from its branch by submitting fake documents.

The regional manager of Asansol SBI commercial office, Arvind Kumar Pinku has lodged the FIR at Faridpur police station in Durgapur sub-division.

Faridpur police station has started a case number 4/25 under section 420/467/468/406/34 of Indian Penal Code. As this incident has occurred before 1 July 2024, the case has been registered under the old Indian Penal Code (IPC) instead of the new BNS.

Seven people had submitted their KYC at the bank and all of them have been named as the accused in the written FIR copy.

The accused have submitted residential proofs of West Burdwan, East Burdwan and Bankura districts.

These seven people have submitted the fake aadhaar card, pan card and salary slips to open their bank accounts and later took personal loans from the SBI Faridpur branch in West Burdwan district. They opened their accounts between 16 December 2023 and 13 February 2024.

All of the seven accused have submitted their salary slips as government employees which was also fake, later discovered after investigations.