Sauna city brings discomfort levels with high humidity

After days of thunderstorms and rain, weather patterns in West Bengal began to shift on Wednesday, with the regional meteorological office forecasting renewed rainfall activity across the state, particularly in coastal and western districts.

Despite overcast skies in Kolkata on Thursday morning, rising temperatures through the day led to increased humidity-related discomfort. High humidity levels contributed to increased discomfort, with the possibility of isolated showers through the day.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), thunderstorms with lightning and scattered rainfall are expected across the state throughout Thursday, with heavy rain likely in nine districts. The low-pressure system that had formed over the Bay of Bengal has now moved away from West Bengal.

However, a cyclonic circulation remains active over southern Jharkhand, while the monsoon trough extends from southeast Rajasthan across Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal. As a result, southern parts of the state are likely to experience fresh spells of rain and thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall, ranging from 7 to 11 cm, is forecast on Thursday in South 24-Parganas, East and West Bardhaman, and Birbhum. Thunderstorms with gusty winds, reaching speeds of 30 to 40 kmph, are also likely in North 24-Parganas, Nadia, Murshidabad, and East Midnapore.

On Friday, thunderstorms are expected to affect Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, the two Midnapore districts, both North and South 24-Parganas, Jhargram, Bankura, and Purulia. Rainfall activity is likely to continue through Sunday. The Alipore Meteorological Centre has also issued a warning for rough sea conditions, with gusts of 35–45 kmph expected along the West Bengal and Odisha coasts over the next six hours. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea during this period. In North Bengal, heavy rainfall warnings are in place throughout the week.



On Thursday, Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar districts are likely to receive 7 to 11 cm of rain. Isolated thunderstorms are also expected in other districts. On Friday, heavy rain is forecast in Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar, while on Saturday, Darjeeling and North Dinajpur may also receive significant precipitation. Kolkata recorded a minimum temperature of 26.7°C on Thursday, which is close to normal. Wednesday’s maximum temperature in the city stood at 31.9°C, 0.7 degrees below normal.