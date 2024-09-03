Sagardighi turns battleground during BJP protest

The Sagardighi area, situated in front of the Cooch Behar district magistrate’s office, turned into a battleground today following a protest organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The protest was part of a larger gherao programme targeting administrative buildings across north Bengal, in response to the R G Kar Medical College issue.

In Cooch Behar, the protest was led by former MP and ex-Union minister of state for home affairs, Nisith Pramanik, who was accompanied by other prominent BJP leaders, including MLAs.

Advertisement

The situation escalated when hundreds of BJP workers broke through the first police barricade and attempted to breach the final one.

In response, the police used water cannons to disperse the unruly crowd.

Although the BJP workers were eventually forced to vacate the area, Mr Pramanik, along with other leaders such as former district president and MLA Malati Rava, remained on the scene.

As Mr Pramanik, flanked by his security personnel, continued to shout slogans against chief minister Mamata Banerjee, the police eventually intervened, forcibly dragging him out of the area. This action triggered BJP workers to retaliate by pelting stones at the police. To regain control of the situation, the police resorted to firing tear gas shells and detaining several BJP workers.

Tensions further escalated when police took Mr Pramanik into custody, preventing his personal security, which included central forces, from accompanying him.

Eventually, Mr Pramanik was dragged, without his security detail, into the premises of the superintendent of police’s office for temporary detainment.

All detained BJP workers were transported to the local police station in a prison van, while Mr Pramanik was taken separately in a police vehicle for official procedures.

Notably, he was prevented from using his personal car following the police action.

In Siliguri, tensions flared up in front of the Siliguri SDO office as BJP workers, including members of the Mahila Morcha, attempted to march towards the administrative building. The police managed to bring the situation under control.

Meanwhile, in Malda, a similar protest was organized under the leadership of Maldah Uttar MP Khagen Murmu. When the police blocked their march, the protesters staged a sit-in demonstration, condemning the R G Kar incident.