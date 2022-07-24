Saffron party leaders criticize Mamata

Saffron party leaders today severely criticised chief minister Mamata Banerjee following recovery of large amounts of cash from a close aide of former education minister Partha Chatterjee and consequent arrest of Trinamul Congress secretary general, by saying that TMC chief can’t bypass her responsibility over this huge corruption.

BJP state president and MP Sukanta Majumder said a series of SSC admit cards and government logo pasted on the envelope containing money recovered from Partha Chatterjee’s close aide Arpita Mukherjee clearly exposed the root of corruption spread from local panchayat to Kalighat.

“Recently, Mamata Banerjee praised a close aide of Partha Chatterjee at an event. Yesterday, 20 cr cash was found from her residence. Doesn’t it show her accord and involvement in accumulating this money from scams? Truth is coming out now,” said Mr Majumdar.

BJP national IT cell in-charge Amit Malviya said how Partha had earned so much cash that he donated so many flats to his close aides. “Not too long ago, Mamata Banerjee, from an open platform, praised Partha’s close aide, from whose residence ED seized a small sum of 21 crore. Mamata knew of her and the “good work” she was doing. Make no mistake, Partha wasn’t scamming on his own accord,” said Malviya.

“BCM International School, on a land of worth Rs 45 crore in the name of his deceased wife in Pingla also exists. Its chairman is his own son-in-law Kalyanmoy Bhattacharya. Sometimes he used to visit there. We believe more assets will be recovered as the investigation progresses,” he said. Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari also posted a video clip of Partha’s close aide Arpita and chief minister Mamata Banerjee and said Mamata must explain this.