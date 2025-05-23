Saffron flag at 75-year-old Swimming Club raises eyebrows

Amid heightened political rhetoric in West Midnapore, a controversy has erupted over the hoisting of a saffron flag bearing the inscription “Jai Shri Ram” and an image of Bajrangbali atop the iconic Midnapore Swimming Club, one of the oldest sports institutions in the district.

The 75-year-old club, known for training swimmers and divers across age groups and producing several state and national-level medalists, has traditionally maintained an apolitical stance. The sudden appearance of a flag linked to a specific religious and political identity has sparked sharp reactions, particularly given the club’s official structure and affiliation.

Registered under the West Bengal Societies Registration Act, 1961, the Midnapore Swimming Club does not have a provision for flying any flag of its own — religious or otherwise. The club operates under a democratically elected executive committee and general body, and its president is none other than the district magistrate of West Midnapore, with the superintendent of police serving as an ex-officio member.

Sources within the club, speaking on condition of anonymity, revealed that a senior member has already lodged a formal complaint with the DM, objecting to the hoisting of the saffron flag. “This is a public institution with a long history of sporting excellence. Using its premises to display religious or political symbols sets a dangerous precedent,” the source said.

The timing of the incident has also raised political questions. With Trinamul Congress leaders in Midnapore engaged in vociferously criticizing the BJP at recent public events, the appearance of a Bajrangbali flag at a major public club is being viewed by many as a politically motivated act.

Despite multiple inquiries, club officials declined to comment officially on the matter. However, local residents and former club members have taken to social media to express concern, urging authorities to investigate and take appropriate action.

District officials, including the DM, have yet to issue a formal response.

The Midnapore Swimming Club is home to a 50-metre pool, a kids’ pool, a gymnasium, and a diving board facility. “It has long been regarded as a secular space for athletic development and community engagement. This latest incident threatens to disrupt that legacy with the intrusion of divisive symbolism,” a senior administrative official said on condition of anonymity.

As political tensions simmer in the region, all eyes are now on how the district administration will respond to the complaint — and whether the sanctity of public institutions can be preserved amid growing ideological polarisation.