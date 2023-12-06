Safe city: Trinamul Congress congratulates state government

Trinamul Congress has congratulated the state government after Kolkata became the safest city in India for the third consecutive time, according to the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) data. Trinamul Congress tweeted: “We rejoice as Kolkata achieves this milestone once again.

Under the able guidance of Smt @MamataOfficial and the constant vigilance of @KolkataPolice, crime rates have significantly plummeted. Beyond its richness in culture, food, music, and art, Kolkata also nurtures a sense of security seldom found elsewhere.” The NCRB data has silenced the BJP leaders both from the state and Delhi who often criticize the city as the haven for crimes where women are not secured.

After coming to power in 2011, chief minister Mamata Banerjee increased the police budget and a huge amount of money was spent to instal CCTV cameras across the city. Almost every area under the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is fitted with CCTV cameras.

The introduction of Safe Drive Save Life has been effective and has reduced road accidents. Women police stations are working well and atrocities of women have gone down. The traffic sergeants on motorcycles have been asked to intensify vigil and organize naka checking to stop drunk driving.