Saayoni informs ED of inability to attend quizzing

Actress-turned-politician Saayoni Ghosh has notified the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of her inability to attend her second round of questioning on Wednesday regarding the West Bengal school recruitment case.

She was scheduled to appear at the ED’s Salt Lake office at 11 am on Wednesday, and her communication reached the investigative agency just five minutes before the scheduled time. In her letter, Ghosh also informed the ED that she would be available for questioning anytime after 11 July, which is the counting day of the panchayat polls to be held on Saturday. On 30 June, the Trinamul youth wing president was interrogated for more than 11 hours in connection with the case.

On the day of her questioning, Saayoni had stated her willingness to appear for further interrogation whenever summoned by the central agency. “I will appear as many times as asked. I have already undergone 11 hours of questioning today, and I am prepared to face even 24 hours of interrogation in the future,” she said on 30 June.

Before her letter reached the ED office, Trinamul Congress spokesman Kunal Ghosh informed the media, Wednesday morning, that Saayoni Ghosh would not be able to appear for questioning due to election-related commitments in Galsi, East Burdwan district. Saayoni Ghosh was requested by the ED to bring documents not only related to her own bank accounts and properties but also those of her family members.

Sources indicate that while the central agency’s investigators have not yet found specific evidence of her direct involvement in the case, they are exploring the possibility of the alleged scam proceeds being invested in properties owned by her or in businesses run by her family members.