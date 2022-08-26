The Rail Vikas Nigam Limited urges KMC to repair Kidderpore pipeline

The Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), which is the implementing agency of the Joka-BBD Bagh, is to urge the Kolkata Municipal Corporation for repairing the damaged portion of the sewerage pipe at Kidderpore.

A portion of the underground sewer line near Kidderpore was damaged during piling work of the Joka-BBD Bagh Metro project. According to sources, about 1.5 metre sewerage pipe, around four metres below the ground was damaged during the ongoing Metro work near Jala Lane in Ward 79, earlier this week. The civic body had reportedly demanded Rs 33 crore from the implementing agency for the damage done to the sewerage pipe. Following the damage, a joint inspection of the site by the officials of the RVNL and KMC was conducted today.

However, the portion damaged is not the main pipeline but a connecting part of it. “The damage is in a connector and not in the main pipeline. The water level in this part of the sewerage line has not increased even after the damage in the pipeline,” informed an official source.

As per sources, as the KMC holds the expertise in the field, the implementing agency wants the repair work to be done by the civic body while cost would be borne by the RVNL. The implementing agency is to give a written application to the KMC requesting it to carry out the repair work of the damaged portion.