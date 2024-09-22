Rupashree scheme gets praise from UNICEF

UNICEF has praised the Rupashree scheme, introduced by chief minister Mamata Banerjee for women empowerment.

Trinamul Congress on its X handle wrote: “Bengal comes out on top yet again! First, Kanyashree received the prestigious UN Public Service Award. And, now the state’s social welfare schemes, brainchild of Smt @MamataOfficiasl have earned high praise from UNICEF. With visionary initiatives like Kanyashree and Rupashree #BengalShows The Way setting new benchmarks every day.”

Mr Manjur Hossain, UNICEF’s head field officer, while addressing a conclave organized by the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) said these social welfare schemes are the main driving force of social welfare.

Chandrima Bhattacharya, state finance minister and president Trinamul Mahila Congress, said, “It is really great that schemes like Kanyashree and Rupashree have received praise from UNICEF. Miss Mamata Banerjee has shown the path of women’s emancipation globally,” she said, adding, “These schemes have set up new parameters for social development of women.” Through Kanyashree lakhs of women are getting financial assistance to carry on with their higher studies and the schemes have helped women immensely. Rupashree scheme gives financial assistance to girls coming from economically-challenged families during marriage.

Dr Shashi Panja, state minister for women and child development and social welfare said the schemes mooted by Mamata Banerjee have played an important role in women empowerment. “The schemes have received global accolades as they have immensely benefitted society. The state government is committed to ensure women empowerment,” she said.