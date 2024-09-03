Ruckus over BJP’s siege at DM office in Asansol

Sel Raleigh Road in Asansol turned into a pandemonium after the BJP supporters clashed with the police and broken barricades for the district magistrate’s office gherao on the issue of seeking justice for the R G Kar junior doctor’s rape-murder death case.

The protestors led by BJP district president Bappa Chatterjee and state committee member Krishnendu Mukherjee, Mithu Ghanti, co-convenor of BJP trade cell, secretary Abhijit Roy etc clashed with the police today along with their supporters at Sen Raleigh Road.

They were going to gherao the office of district magistrate of West Burdwan, S Ponnambalam at Sen Raleigh Road.

Advertisement

The Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate (ADPC) had beefed up security in the office and cordoned the area with iron barricades.

Huge RAF and combat forces were deployed in the area.

The barricades at the Sen Raleigh Road, near Bhagat Singh Mor, were broken by the protestors as they marched forward raising slogans. But this time, near the HLG Hospital Mor, a huge police force and even stronger iron barricades prevented them from marching ahead further.

The protestors then sat on the road in Asansol and chanted slogans and obstructed the road.

“The police are not allowing our peaceful protest and that is why we are staging a dharna on the road here today,” said Bappa Chatterjee.