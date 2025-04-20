RSS & BJP instigating communal violence in Bengal: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said that Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the BJP are responsible for instigating communal violence in the state.

“RSS and BJP are the ones who are instigating communal violence in West Bengal. People of the state should be extremely careful not to get trapped in their provocations. BJP and its allies have suddenly become very aggressive in West Bengal. These allies include RSS. These forces are using the backdrop of an unfortunate incident that happened due to provocation. They are using the backdrop to play divisive politics,” said the Chief Minister in her ‘open letter’.

The Chief Minister added that they (RSS-BJP) want to “incite” riots, which can affect everyone.

“We love all. We want to stay together. We condemn riots. We are against riots. They (RSS-BJP) want to divide us for narrow electoral politics,” she said.

She also appealed to everyone to remain calm, adding that she condemns communal riots, which must be curbed.

“The criminals behind the riots are being strongly dealt with. But, simultaneously, we must avoid mutual mistrust and distrust. The majority and the minority communities must work together and take care of each other,” she said.

The Chief Minister added that for maintaining law and order and for saving human lives and dignity, the state government have taken strong actions.

“Two police officers-in-charge have been removed. And the police are further investigating the case. Further actions will be taken,” the Chief Minister said.