Rs 350cr released under Bangla Shasya Bima Scheme: CM

The state government has started releasing funds for farmers’ crops insurance schemes.

Announcing this, the chief minister Mamata Banerjee in her X-handle wrote: “I am very happy to announce that under Bangla Shasya Bima Scheme, we are now releasing Rs 350 crore directly into bank accounts of 9 lakh farmers.

This assistance is being provided to all the farmers whose crops were damaged due to adverse weather conditions during the ongoing Kharif season. Our farmers do not have to pay any money for the crop insurance, as our State Government pays the entire insurance premium for all crops including potatoes and sugarcane.

We are proud that, since its inception in 2019, the state government has provided a total Rs 3,562 crore in assistance to 112 crore affected farmers under the Bangla Shasya Bima alone.

We have always been by the side of the farmers of Bengal, and will continue to do so in the future.”