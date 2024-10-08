RPF increases vigil in railway premises during festive season

With the rush of passengers during the festive season, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Eastern Railway has increased vigil to ensure enhanced safety to women passengers while traveling. During the strengthened vigil, the zonal railway RPF arrested 335 persons and fines amounting to rupees 36,300, in just five days between 1 to 5 October.

Under the Operation Mahila Suraksha, the RPF personnel have increased patrolling from 1 October at stations, trains, and platforms, catching several individuals attempting to violate the safety of women. In Howrah division alone, the RPF arrested 70 offenders with fines amounting to Rs 5,700. In Sealdah division, 178 arrests were made with Rs 23,200 as fines. Likewise, in Malda division, RPF officers apprehended 32 individuals across 27 cases, while Asansol division recorded 55 arrests from 44 cases, collecting Rs 7,200 as fines.

According to the ER, In total, 319 cases were detected, leading to 335 arrests and fines amounting to Rs 36,300, within just five days between 1 to 5 October. Yesterday, during the latest crackdown, RPF officers across the Howrah, Malda, and Asansol divisions arrested 24 individuals found unlawfully traveling in women-only compartments. These individuals were prosecuted under the Railway Act.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, anticipating the increased footfall during Durga Puja, the Eastern Railway has installed additional train indication boards at Sealdah station. The new boards, equipped with latest technology, are to provide real-time updates on train arrivals and departures, ensuring smooth and efficient passenger movement during the festive season. The signal and telecom department of the division has installed four additional train indication boards of three-line array, one big train indication board of five-line array and two TV Screens for display of trains arriving and departing at Sealdah station. This is expected to help the passengers to board the intended suburban services as well as the puja special services and long distance trains to reach their destination.