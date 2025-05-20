RPF boosts security in Howrah division amid heightened vigilance

Railway’s Howrah Division has significantly ramped up security measures across its jurisdiction. The initiative, aimed at bolstering the safety of passengers and safeguarding critical infrastructure, involves a series of preventive and proactive strategies.

Officials have confirmed that these enhanced efforts are designed not only to deter potential threats but also to maintain public confidence in the safety and reliability of rail travel.

Increased Security Presence and Surveillance

As part of its area domination strategy, the RPF is conducting routine route marches at major railway stations. Simultaneously, public announcements are being made to dispel rumours and encourage citizens to rely solely on official government advisories and verified information.

Joint patrolling with other law enforcement bodies has been initiated across sensitive locations, including railway yards, bridges and vulnerable track sections. This cooperative approach is expected to deter criminal activity and ensure rapid response capabilities.

Anti-Sabotage and Infrastructure Protection

The force has heightened anti-sabotage checks, incorporating the use of dog squads and conducting targeted inspections based on profiling of suspicious behaviour. Security protocols have been particularly strengthened in and around control rooms, workshops, and locations with outsourced contractual operations, under the banner of enhanced access control.

Close coordination with the Government Railway Police (GRP), Intelligence Bureau (IB), and other intelligence agencies is being maintained for effective information-sharing and synchronised action.

Engaging the Public and Railway Personnel

Efforts are also underway to raise public awareness. Passengers are being urged to remain alert and report any suspicious objects or behaviour to nearby railway staff or security personnel. Internal vigilance is being reinforced through employee sensitisation sessions, where railway staff are trained to detect and respond to unusual activity.

RPF personnel are receiving enhanced briefings and debriefings tailored to the evolving security landscape, ensuring they remain informed and prepared.

Use of Technology in Security Operations

The division has stepped up CCTV surveillance, with intensified monitoring of key areas such as stations and other high-footfall locations. Furthermore, baggage and cargo screening processes have been upgraded through the use of advanced scanners, aimed at detecting prohibited or potentially dangerous items.

Call for Cooperation

Eastern Railway has reiterated its commitment to the safety and security of all passengers. The RPF has appealed to the public to cooperate fully with security personnel, remain vigilant, and immediately report anything suspicious.

This comprehensive approach reflects the Howrah Division’s resolve to maintain a secure environment for rail users and staff alike.