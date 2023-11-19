Rls drive against firecrackers

Carrying firecrackers or similar inflammable articles while travelling in trains could draw legal action for passengers now. Around 412 individuals, under Section 167 of the Railway Act were arrested, 101 individuals under the Cigarettes and other Tobacco Products Act (COTP) for smoking offenses in the

Eastern Railway were arrested during intensified checks on inflammable articles. The zonal railway launched an intensive drive against carrying inflammable materials, including crackers and gas cylinders on 18 October as part of the fire safety measures.

The security teams are said to have conducted 109 checks in trains reinforcing safety onboard 90 checks at stations. A total of 25 checks have also been conducted at various yards and lines for safety in critical areas. Apart from video displays and public address system announcements, the zonal railway conducted 640 sessions aiming to reach out to porters, lease holder staff, pantry car staff, passengers and so on.

As a part of the festive season security drive, a total of 52 individuals have been apprehended and prosecuted under Section 164 of the Railways Act, with two of them arrested for carrying crackers till Thursday, according to the Eastern Railway office. According to the chief public relations officer, Eastern Railway, Kausik Mitra, the drive is to continue till the end of this month.