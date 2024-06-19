RKM relief to the injured passengers

Ramakrishna Mission distributed relief to the passengers of ill-fated Kanchenjunga Express, who are receiving treatment at the North Bengal Medical College.

The monks of the Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama, Jalpaiguri went to North Bengal Medical College in Siliguri and distributed relief materials among the injured passengers. The monks talked to them and encouraged them to come out of the trauma of the accident. The monks met each and every patient and talked to them.

Fifty passengers are receiving treatment at the hospital. The relief packets included fruits, biscuits, water, toned milk, buttermilk and ORS.

Advertisement