RG Kar: CJI-led SC bench fixes 29 Jan to hear case

The Supreme Court on Wednesday fixed 29 January for hearing the matter where it has taken suo motu cognisance of the rape and murder of a junior doctor at the state-run R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata in August 2024.

“We will take it up at 2 pm next Wednesday (29 January),” said a Bench of CJI Sanjiv Khanna and comprising Justices Sanjay Kumar and KV Viswanathan as it deferred the hearing due to paucity of time.

Advertisement

The CJI Khanna-led Bench asked senior advocate Karuna Nundy, representing the associations of medical professionals, to provide a copy of interlocutory applications filed to the other side.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the West Bengal government has approached the Calcutta High Court, challenging the verdict of a Kolkata special court awarding life imprisonment to Sanjay Roy, the sole accused and the convict in the rape and murder case of the woman doctor.

As the matter came up for hearing on Wednesday morning before a division Bench of Justices Debangshu Basak and Shabbar Rashidi, the CBI challenged the petition filed by the state government and questioned the grounds on which it could make such an appeal.

Deputy Solicitor General Rajdeep Majumdar, argued that it was only the CBI, which is the investigating agency in the case, and the victim’s parents who could move such a plea at a higher court, and not the state government, which is not a party in the case.

Whether the West Bengal government’s petition will be admissible or not will be decided by the Calcutta High Court on 27 January.

A Bench, headed by then CJI D Y Chandrachud, turned down the oral prayer made by a lawyer seeking transfer of trial outside West Bengal.