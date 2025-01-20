RG Kar case: Victim’s father demands maximum punishment for convict

A few hours before the Special Court in Kolkata pronounces the quantum of sentence on Monday for civic volunteer Sanjay Roy, the sole convict in the rape and murder of a woman doctor of state-run R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, the father of the victim demanded maximum punishment for the sole convict.

“Before pronouncing the sentence today the judge of the special court will hear what the convict has to say. He insisted on saying something on January 20, the day he was convicted by the special court. The judge agreed to give him a hearing today. I do not know what Roy has to say now or what impact it will have now. But as for us, we want maximum punishment to be given to him,” the victim’s father told newspersons in the morning.

He also accused the state administration of guarding the main brains behind the tragedy besides Roy.

“Roy is undoubtedly the culprit. But more are involved in the conspiracy. The administration had been trying to defend them since the beginning,” he said.

The victim’s mother, who was accompanying him, said that probably Roy remained silent for such a long period, since he was assured by anyone of getting him bailed out in the matter.

The judge, on January 18, had already made it clear that the maximum punishment in the case could be the “death penalty”, while the minimum punishment in the matter could be life imprisonment.

The proceedings of the special court will start on Monday at around noon and in the beginning, the judge will allow Roy as well as the victims of the parents to present their concluding statements on the matter. Thereafter the special court judge will pronounce the sentence in the case.

Although the process of sentence against Roy in the case of the crime of rape and murder will be completed on Monday, the angle of investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as regards “tampering” and “altering” of evidence in the matter will be still alive.