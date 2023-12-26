Revellers soak up Yuletide spirit

With festive fervour gripping the city, city residents celebrated Christmas with pomp and gaiety today while chief minister Mamata Banerjee called for prosperity and well-being.

Miss Banerjee, who attended the midnight mass at the Cathedral of the Most Holy Rosary last night, took to the social media: “I had the honour of attending midnight prayers at the Cathedral of the Most Holy Rosary. Seeking the Archbishop’s blessings was deeply enriching, and I offered prayers for everyone’s prosperity and well-being.

The Christmas spirit illuminated Bengal’s lanes, filling our hearts with hope and joy. As the season ends, let’s embrace its optimism and welcome a New Year filled with brightness and promise. Wishing you all a wonderful year ahead!” Trinamul national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee too wished the people. “Wishing you all a joyous Christmas filled with warmth, laughter, and the spirit of togetherness.

Advertisement

May this festive season bring you happiness, and wonderful moments with your loved ones. Merry Christmas!” wrote the general secretary of All India Trinamul Congress on his social media handle today. Revellers thronged the hotspots in the city today. While Park Street became the epicentre of Christmas celebrations, other places like the zoological garden, Victoria Memorial, Alipore Jail Museum, Nicco Park and Eco Park were also crowded from forenoon. Snaking queues could be seen near the zoo and Victoria Memorial of people waiting to buy tickets.

The lawns outside the memorial were flooded with merry makers, basking in the Yuletide. The crowd became thicker in the afternoon with many thronging the Raj-era attraction from nearby places. By 4pm, the Victoria Memorial ground was brimming with visitors. A similar picture was observed near the zoo that is one of the favourite destinations.

Maidan too was overcrowded. Many of them were even spotted near the race grounds. The day proved to be good even for the horse-driven carriages. Many carriages near Maidan were spotted with people enjoying the ride. A carriage rider near the Maidan area claimed that the demand was the highest today in the ongoing winter festive season.