Retired post office official sent to jail by court

Former assistant post master (APM) of Raniganj Head post Office in West Burdwan district Digvijay Chatterjee has been sentenced to three years imprisonment by the CBI Special Court in Asansol in a financial fraud incident after 18 years. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh.

In 2006, Digvijay Chatterjee (75), the then assistant post master of Raniganj Head Post Office failed to provide the details of Rs 53 lakh cash amount, which was supposed to be deposited in the customer’s account.

The then senior superintendent of post office (SSP) of Asansol has referred the case to the Central Bureau of Investigations for a probe.

The CBI, after starting a financial fraud case, raided the house of the assistant post master and seized a diary, where details of his illegal investments in NSC, KVP and other accounts have been found.

CBI has lodged a case against both him and his wife and had also interrogated all the staff of Raniganj Head Post Office at that time.

About 69 witnesses were examined in this case which was lodged in December 2006 under PC Act 13 (2)(1) (E). He has been sentenced to three years jail for having wealth, which is much more than his official income.