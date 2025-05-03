Resource centre at Jadavpur varsity gets visually-impaired friendly

For visually impaired students at Jadavpur University, accessing academic resources has never been easy and smooth. Converting important textbooks can take up to eight months with one ‘outdated’ Braille printer. Critical technologies like audio book players, digital magnifiers, and transliteration software were either unavailable or outdated. This made it difficult for students in science and technology fields to keep pace.

But their struggles may be bear fruits soon.

In a display of global collaboration and commitment to inclusive education, Jadavpur University inaugurated the newly-upgraded library yesterday, making it accessible to visually impaired. This is a combined initiative of Rotary Clubs in India and the USA, in association with the university and its alumni.

The inauguration took place at the Triguna Sen Auditorium on the university campus with AKS Dr Krishnendu Gupta, district governor of Rotary International District 3291, as the chief guest and professor, Bhaskar Gupta, and vice-chancellor of JIS University as the guest of honour.

The library was transformed with a grant of over Rs 38 lakh.

Two proud alumnus – Rtn Vishnu Dhandhania (RC Belur) and Rtn Dr Ranjit Chakravorti (RC Danville San Ramon) led the initiatives across the borders.

A visually-abled postgraduate student from the university stated: “For a long time, we had to depend on friends and volunteers to read out study materials. Even simple assignments became very difficult. This upgrade is not just about technology- it gives us independence and dignity.”

The new facility is loaded with state-of-the-art assistive tools like Braille E-Motion displays with speech output, Evo DAISY audiobook players, Dolphin Publisher Software, Braille embossers, Readit Zen Max scanners, and video magnifiers. The space also comes up with a digital reading room for 20 students, soundproof audio book recording studios, tactile-tile ramps, a unisex accessible restroom, and Braille signage in the facility.

Prof Amitava Datta, pro vice-chancellor of Jadavpur University, stated: “We have always valued equal opportunity. This project affirms our belief that innovation and empathy must go hand in hand in education.”

Jadavpur University has upgraded its library to offer fast access to study materials, better engagement in STEM subjects, and a more inclusive learning environment for more than 230 visually-impaired students. The initiative is all about hands-on training for students and staff who wish to become a model for institutions across India to make sure that education is accessible for each and everybody.

This not only marks an infrastructural upgrade but also a powerful step for educational quality. With technology, empathy and global collaboration, Jadavpur University is setting a benchmark for inclusive learning in the country.