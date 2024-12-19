Reports of attack on Hindu families in Bangladesh spark outrage

Reports that two Hindu families in Bangladesh, said to be supporters of the Awami League, were subjected to brutal and barbaric attacks allegedly by radical extremists have caused widespread outrage in Bengal. It is alleged that the attack was carried out because the victims were Hindu and supporters of the Awami League considered a grave “offence” in the current climate in Bangladesh. ISKCON Kolkata’s Vice President, Radharaman Das, reshared a video posted by the group “@ATeam_1971”, which shed light on the incident.

In the video, Moni Karmakar, a selfproclaimed follower of Bangabandhu’s ideals and an Awami League woman leader, shares her ordeal, asking, “Is being a Hindu and an Awami League supporter my crime?” The group’s post alleged that the attack on Moni Karmakar’s family was motivated by political and religious reasons. It stated: “This bloodied attack on Moni Karmakar’s family, including women, children, and loved ones, is a blatant violation of human rights and the rule of law.

It is an attack on democracy and justice itself. Immediate and impartial investigation is crucial to maintain communal harmony.” In her statement, Moni Karmakar said: “If being a Hindu and an Awami League supporter is a crime, then I am guilty. But what crime did my children commit? They are school students. My mother’s fingers were chopped off. My sister’s throat was slit in an attempt to kill her. I demand justice.” The incident comes amid reports of increasing violence against minorities, especially Hindus, during the caretaker government of Mohammad Yunus, who took over after Sheikh Hasina left the country on 5 August this year.

Reports of persecution are surfacing daily from across Bangladesh. On Wednesday, the Awami League also revealed that two members of the Awami Student League were hacked to death in Chapainawabganj district simply for writing the slogan “Joy Bangla” on a wall. Earlier, extremists allegedly attacked Professor Kushal Baran Chakraborty of Chittagong University for protesting against ongoing attacks on Hindus. The Bengal chief of All India Santa Samaj and the Mahamandaleshwar of Panchayati Mahanirvani Akhada, Swami Paramatmananda, expressed outrage, stating: “Two Rafale fighter jets would be enough for Bangladesh.” He threatened to organise mammoth protest rallies again at Ghojadanga and Petrapole land ports near the Bangladesh border in North 24-Parganas district to condemn the atrocities.

Swami Pradiptananda, popularly known as Kartick Maharaj and the head of the Bharat Sevashram Sangha branch in Beldanga, Murshidabad, described Mohammad Yunus’ caretaker government in Bangladesh as “extremist, radical, and antihuman,” drawing comparisons to the Taliban. He added, “We don’t depend on Bangladesh; Bangladesh depends on us. If we stop sending 97 essential products, they won’t have rice or clothes. If we stop supplying electricity generated in Jharkhand, 80 per cent of their villages will remain in darkness.” General secretary of Asian Front of Human Rights, Vijay Singh, sought the intervention of the World Human Rights Council and the UN Security Council. “Women are being abducted, raped, and slaughtered, children are being killed. Why are the world’s largest bodies sleeping?” Mr Singh said.