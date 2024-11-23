Renowned poet Arun Chakraborty passes away

One of the renowned poets of Bengal, Arun Chakraborty, the composer of the famous poetic presentation Lal Pharir Deshe, suffered a cardiac arrest and passed away at his Chinsurah farm side road house. He was 80. He is survived by his wife, two sons, daughter-in-law and grand children.

The daughter-in-law Shudeshna Chakraborty said, “After attending Moharkunj Junglemahal Utsab at Kolkata, the poet developed flu-like symptoms. After Covid infection, his lungs suffered a damage.

The renowned poet Arun Chakraborty after graduated from Shibpur Engineering College and then was employed with Hindustan Motors. Then onwards, he penned many poetries but Lal Pharir Deshe Ja poetic expression fetched him name, fame and glory. It was sung in different Indian languages and also achieved recognition abroad, said Bengali professor of Balagarh Bijoy Krishna Mahavidyalaya, Partha Chatterjee.

Some of the other famous poetic presentations of Arun Chakraborty are Aroneye Hatya Shobdho, Jol Churi Katche Pather, Alor Dorja. The special poetic creation and compositions of Arun Chakraborty are based on Kobita Bhondhi Zamity (geometry) Zamity Bhondhi Kobita – Dhulo khai JaiJodi Prem Pai, Esho Kobitar Kotha Boli and many others.

The poet wandered in the hills and jungle areas, interacting with the tribal people and tribal community. The poet played a major role in upholding the traditional art, culture, language and literature.

The poet usually dressed in red attire having much resemblance with Santa Claus. He used to tie colourful scarves around his forehead, shoulder and hung a cloth bag, carrying chocolates for children he came around on his move.

The body of the poet will be kept in the open within the premises of Chinsurah Ravindra Bhavan for public view and later the last rites and cremation will be held at Shyam Babu Ghat.

Personalities from the arena of art, culture and literature from the district and state have expressed shocked at his demise.