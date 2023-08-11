Renowned physicist Prof Bikash Sinha passes away

Prof Bikash Sinha, a well-known physicist and former director of Saha Institute of Nuclear Physics, died in here on Friday.

He was 78 years old.

Condoling his death, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted “Saddened to know about the untimely demise of the great scientist Bikash Sinha. An illustrious son of Bengal, this talented nuclear physicist made us proud by his contribution not only the world of knowledge but also the ongoing public life. We could confer on him our highest state award Bangabibhusan in 2022.\ and his personal presence on the dais inspired us. We could give him Rabindra Smriti Puraskar too in 2022. In convey my sincerest condolences to his family, friends, students and admirers.”

Hailing from the royal family of Kandi, Murshidabad, Sinha did his graduation in Physics from Presidency College. He joined King’s College, Cambridge for higher studies.

On return to India, he joined as the Bhaba Atomic Research Centre and director Variable Energy Cyclotron Centre.