Relocation of Buxa villagers begins

The Alipurduar district administration has started processing for relocation of two forest villages from the core area of Buxa Tiger Reserve (BTR). The office of the district magistrate in Alipurduar has started releasing funds meant for rehabilitation packages to each forest dwellers’ bank account.

Villagers have expressed their happiness over the chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s prompt action and decision to release a fund of Rs 7.5 lakh, half of the total package for rehabilitation and relocation, in each account of those villagers of two forest villages – Gangutia and Bhutia Busti. It may be noted that the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) has planned to release tigers here for many days. But the proposal for the relocation of the two villages was pending due to several reasons.

The deputy field director, BTR, Praveen Kaswan, said, “The Alipurduar district magistrate office has started releasing the first instalment Rs 7.5 lakh of the total rehabilitation package to each family of two forest villages. There are 191 families in Gangutia and 51 families in Bhutia Busti. They would start shifting to other areas for their new home and the entire process will be completed within six months.” “We hope that they will be getting new life and better facilities in new addresses,” Mr Kaswan said.

