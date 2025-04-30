Religion doesn’t need any sermon to propagate: Mamata

Religion does not need any sermon to be propagated. Religion is something which touches the heart, said chief minister Mamata Banerjee alluding to the Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, who on Wednesday would hold a grand convention on religion at Contai, East Midnapore.

Miss Banerjee’s dig at Mr Adhikari came in reaction to scribes’ queries on tomorrow’s grand convention to be organised by the Leader of Opposition at a time when the inauguration of Jagannath temple at Digha in the same district would be performed.

Miss Banerjee further said that people cutting across all religions, races and castes have come here.

“Everybody is our guest. Religion doesn’t need any sermon to propagate. Religion is something which touches the heart. I would be happy if Maa, Mati, Manush keeps well,” asserted the chief minister.

Miss Banerjee also informed that on Wednesday the programmes would start at 2.30 p.m.

At 3 p.m the inauguration of the temple would be performed. After that the doors of the temple would be thrown open to the public for five minutes to have an opportunity for a glimpse of the idols of lord Jagannath and His companions.

This would be followed by a cultural event.