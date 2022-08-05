RBU VC alleges harassment by students, teachers

Alleging harassment by a section of students and teachers affiliated to the ruling party, vice-chancellor of Rabindra Bharati University Sabyasachi Basu Ray Chaudhury has written two letters to the chief minister Mamata Banerjee requesting he be relieved from his duties.

The RBU VC Mr Ray Chaudhury, who has been the RBU VC for a long span of time, today told a local media channel that he wants to be relieved of his duties and for which he has already sent two letters to the chief minister Mamata Banerjee. Commenting on the reasons, he said that a section of students and teachers of the RBU, affiliated to the ruling party are repeatedly harassing him by staging agitations and making unreasonable demands.

The VC said he has stopped going to the university for the last 10 days. “It all began a few months back when a section of students protested, claiming there are certain books unavailable in the university library. I advised them to make a list of the books they require and submit it to me. The students, although agreed and left, returned to question why the registrar was absent. On being told that the registrar is on leave, they demanded to know the whereabouts of the leave application. I objected to this since that is a matter that does not concern students. However, they retaliated and began staging agitations. Thereafter, they kept staging agitations outside my room with unreasonable demands,” said the VC.

Clarifying whether these students and teachers are affiliated with any political party, he said that although the protestors are not flashing any political flag during the agitation, they are allegedly affiliated with the “ruling party”. He added that he wrote the first letter to chief minister Mamata Banerjee on 10 June and then again on 18 July, requesting he be relieved of his duties.

It is to be noted that Mr Ray Chaudhury is on extension. Former governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had already recommended the name of Dr Mahua Mukherjee, professor, department of dance, RBU. It was yet to be signed by Dhankhar.