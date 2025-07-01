Rape-accused Kartik Maharaj served cop notice

A prominent Hindu monk and Padma Shri awardee, Kartik Maharaj — also known as Swami Pradiptananda Maharaj — has been served a police notice in connection with allegations of rape, cheating, and forced abortion. Police from Nabagram station in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district visited the Bharat Sevashram Sangha office in Beldanga on Monday to deliver the notice. Kartik Maharaj was not present at the time, and the notice was handed over to an ashram representative. He has been asked to appear for questioning on Tuesday, 1 July.

The case was filed on Thursday by a woman, who claims that Kartik Maharaj lured her with a job offer in 2013, allegedly appointing her as a teacher at a primary school in an ashram located in the Chanakya area under Nabagram police jurisdiction. According to the complainant, she was given a room to stay in at the ashram premises. One night, Maharaj allegedly entered her room unannounced and coerced her into a sexual relationship. Over time, she says she was subjected to repeated sexual abuse and was later forced to terminate a pregnancy. Police have initiated an investigation into the matter. “He will be questioned regarding these serious charges,” an official said. Kartik Maharaj has denied all allegations, stating: “I am a monk. Such challenges and accusations are not unusual in a monk’s life.”

Following the notice from the police, he said on Monday that his legal team is handling the matter and he will not make any personal comments. The Bharat Sevashram Sangha has not yet issued an official statement regarding the case. The incident has sparked strong reactions across the region, especially given Maharaj’s reputation and the sensitive nature of the allegations.

