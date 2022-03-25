Rampurhat killings like Holocaust: Patra

BJP national spokesman Dr Sambit Patra today expressed his grave concern over the death of eight persons at Bagdui in Rampurhat, saying victims were killed like the Nazis’ Holocaust victims.

“Autopsy report clearly revealed that women, children and other victims were inhumanly beaten up, chained and then were burnt alive to death by the culprits, which was followed by the Nazis during the Holocaust. This issue not only pertains to Bengal, but this also pertains to the whole of India,” he said. He said Bengal’s files of lawlessness has several pages which is written with the blood of 200 BJP workers during TMC reign.

“The name of chief minister is Mamata meaning love and affection but her work is inhuman,” said Dr Patra. BJP MLAs today staged protests at the state Assembly demanding the resignation of chief minister Mamata Banerjee. He also said the chief minister is visiting the Bagtui to hamper any impartial inquiry.

“Can someone instruct the investigating agency to fabricate a case? Rather than directing the investigating agency to conduct a fair investigation & gather evidence that incriminates the real perpetrators, @MamataOfficial is pronouncing & dictating who are at fault,” he tweeted.

He also further said there will be no proper investigation. “She’s openly instructing how to fabricate the case in a factitious manner so that the persons whom she feels fit to be labelled as culprits don’t get bail for years. Can we expect a proper investigation now? @HMOIndia #CalcuttaHighCourt @jdhankhar1,” he stated on Twitter.