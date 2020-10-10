Ramnabagan wildlife sanctuary in Burdwan is all set to introduce hyenas and wolves in the sanctuary, said state forest minister Rajib Banerjee.

The minister said: “We spoke with the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) and there is plan to introduce hyenas and wolves which are common animals in South Bengal forests. Also, crocodiles and wild cats would be accommodated.”

The minister further added, “We also have plans to erect a central park on one acre within the sanctuary.” The mini zoo within the Ramnabagan sanctuary spread over 14.31 hectares and the forest patch is under the control of divisional forest officer, Burdwan (East).