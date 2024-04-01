Ramlila Maidan rally shows INDIA has become a lethal challenge to the BJP: Sinha

Asansol MP and former Union minister Shatrughan Sinha said that the ruling BJP has become “Khamosh” seeing the huge crowd at the INDIA rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan today. Speaking at the TMC organisational meeting in Rabindra Bhawan in Asansol, Mr Sinha said that the composition of the INDIA bloc has become a deadlier combination day by day as the elections are nearing and the Janta Janardan will make BJP Khamosh for arresting the popular chief ministers Arvind Kejriwal and Hemant Soren.

Today’s huge crowd at Ramlila maidan in Delhi will further inspire and strengthen the India bloc parties and their leadership in their crusade against the BJP led government at the Centre, he added.“ I have been an Union minister from that party and objected to the party leadership about how they were running the government wrongly and still they are continuing the same mistakes,” said Mr Sinha. Mr Sinha is seeking reelection in the coming Lok Sabha polls from Asansol, though the BJP has been unable to finalise the name of the party candidate till date. “In the 2022 by-election TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee has invited me to contest from Asansol.

This time also she has given me an opportunity to contest. I urge our party supporters to work hard so that we retain this Lok Sabha seat once again and make the hands of CM Mamata Didi even stronger,” Mr Sinha said. In the last election for the seat, Mr Sinha had defeated Agnimitra Paul by a margin of over three lakh votes. Agnimitra Paul, the MLA of Asansol South seat is contesting this time from Midnapore Lok Sabha seat

