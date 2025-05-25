Ramakrishna Math to celebrate Padarpan Thithi

For millions of Sarada Devi devotees worldwide, Padarpan Tithi holds a special place in their hearts.

The day, 30 May, is special for the devotees because on this day, (date as per lunar calendar) the holy Mother moved into her Baghbazar house now popularly called Mayer Bari (Udbodhan).

Swami Saradanandaji, who was the first general secretary of Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission and a brother monk of Swami Vivekananda, built this house in 1909 at Udbodhan House for Ma Sarada and Ma stayed here till 1920. The day, Ma Sarada or the Holy Mother stepped into the house, is being celebrated as Padarpan Tithi.

For the last three years, book stalls have been put up in front of the house, along with a stall by the self-help group, who display their items. Alongside, there are stalls by the doctors and arrangements for distributing sherbet to the people and also the devotees. This year, the management will be starting Udbodhan Anki-Buki, which is about many aspects of printing, which people are not much aware of. Linocut prints, wood cut, bookmarks, postcards, notebooks, posters, calendars etc., will be showcased. Seven books will also be released on this day.

Celebrations at Udbodhan started some 30 years ago. The day starts with mangal arati 4 a.m. and to 10-10.30 p.m. According to Sudiptananda Maharaj, manager, MayerBari, the special day celebrations started from 1996-1997. “In the first year, a few invitation cards were published and funds collected for the celebrations from the small list of devotees. But over the years, the celebrations have grown in shape and now there is a long queue of devotees. Around 30-35,000 people approximately visit Mayer Bari on this day,” said Sudiptananda Maharaj.

Swami Nityamuktanandaji, president, Mayer Bari, said: “Swami Vivekananda had wished that the Holy Mother needed a place where she can rest and reside in peace. He wrote to his fellow gurubhais (brothers monks) and expressed his desire, expressing how the house should be, keeping in mind Mother’s affinity for the Ganges, especially to Swami Shivanandaji. The house was completed by Saradanandaji Maharaj, who later rose to the post of the general secretary of the Ramakrishna Math and Mission. But, we celebrate the tithi (according to Hindu lunar calendar) on which she entered the house.”

Sharing the story of getting the plot at Baghbazar, Nityamuktanandaji said, “When Saradanandaji was looking for an ideal place for the house, Kedar Das of Baghbazar expressed his desire to donate his plot to the Mission. Maharaj faced a lot of difficulties in completing the house, including financial constraints. The house was completed in 1908. Ma Sarada arrived here on 23 May, 1909 and was very happy to see her new accommodation.”