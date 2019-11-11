Veteran Bollywood actress Rakhee Gulzar expressed satisfaction over the Supreme Court judgment on the Ayodhya case delivered yesterday, claiming that there could be nothing better than the fact that ‘Ram and Rahim’ will now stay together.

The National Film Award recipient is here in the city as a guest at the ongoing 25 Kolkata International Film Festival. “I am happy with the verdict that has been given (on Ayodhya case) yesterday,” said Rakhee. “There could be nothing better than the fact that both ‘Ram and Rahim’ will now stay together,” she added.

Speaking on other social issues, the actress, hailing from Nadia in Bengal, said, “Nowadays, although there are neighbours, there is no ‘para culture’ in our country any more. In case of any untoward incident, there is nobody to look after the victims. The feelings of ‘para culture’ are being lost gradually.”

The three times winner of the Filmfare Awards who is a frequent visitor of Kolkata, also highlighted the way she feels a connection with the ‘City of Joy.’ “Kolkata is the only city in the country, where one can get easily connected even with strangers. I do visit the city, but silently. Most of the roads, lanes, by-lanes, markets and shops are known to me.”

The iconic actress, announcing a break from Bollywood, informed that she wanted to enjoy the rest of her life spending quality time with family, self and travelling and has no plans of rejoining the industry.

“When I started working, the directors that I had projects with, were like teachers. They used to rectify mistakes. Things are different now and when I cannot cope up and adjust with it, I should be away,” said the iconic actress who made her comeback in Tollywood with her Bengali movie, Nirban, directed by Bengali film director Gautam Halder.