Rally for women’s safety

A non-profit, working on women’s rights issues, Maitree has been participating in 16 days awareness drive to stop violence against women and girls, which is an annual international awareness programme, that initiates on 25 November, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women and runs until 10 December, Human Rights Day.

A mass rally demanding women’s safety was held from Gariahat Crossing to Rashbehari Crossing, today. Maitree is focussing towards raising consciousness around “Demanding Women’s Safety Everywhere”, through this public rally.

Over 460 participants from diverse backgrounds, including students, representatives from NGOs and CBOs, corporate professionals, and like-minded individuals took part in the walk.

