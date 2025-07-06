Rajdhani Exp coach transforms into museum on wheels

In what comes as good news to passengers, the Sealdah division of Eastern Railway has transformed a first air-conditioned coach of the Sealdah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express into a moving museum.

The museum is exclusive for the passengers travelling on the train.

The ‘Museum on Wheels,’ has been set up by the Sealdah Division’s carriage and wagon (C&W) department to commemorate the 25 years of the service of Sealdah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express. Under the initiative, passengers travelling in the first AC coach of Sealdah- New Delhi Rajdhani Express would get a feel of travelling in a moving museum.

The museum offers a journey through the rich history and cultural tapestry that connect two of India’s most iconic cities, Kolkata and New Delhi. Named as ‘Tale of Two Capitals,’ the museum provides passengers with an immersive experience, beautifully showcasing the essence and evolution of both metropolises as they travel between them.

The interiors of the First AC coach are adorned with exquisite drawings and designs, crafted to narrate the connections and shared heritage between Kolkata and Delhi.

As passengers settle into their seats, they’ll embark on a visual and intellectual journey, discovering fascinating insights into a wide array of topics. The artwork vividly depicts the wisdom of ancient sages and ascetics, alongside the foundational stories of how these two magnificent cities, Kolkata and Delhi, were built from the ground up. The exhibit also pays tribute to the unwavering dedication and passionate spirit of figures like Raja Ram Mohan Roy, whose reformist zeal shaped a generation, and highlights the profound contributions of visionary leaders such as Swami Vivekananda and Rabindranath Tagore. Passengers would also be able to catch glimpses of the cultural significance of events like Durga Puja, and its enduring presence in both cities, as well as delve into the historical grandeur of Kolkata’s landmarks, including the majestic Victoria Memorial and the historic Government House. Beyond these specific narratives, the designs beautifully weave together all the elements that intertwine the destinies of these two iconic cities, creating a seamless and captivating storytelling experience.

According to divisional railway manager of Sealdah Rajeev Saxena the ‘Museum on Wheels’ pattern is much more than just a visual treat. “It’s a moving testament to a shared legacy and a heartfelt tribute to the 25 years of exceptional service by the Sealdah Rajdhani. The First AC coach now embodies a cultural journey, offering passengers a truly unique souvenir of their travels and a deeper, more personal understanding of India’s vibrant heritage. This initiative elevates the travel experience, transforming a routine journey into an unforgettable exploration of history, art, and the enduring spirit of two great cities,” said the DRM.