Raj Bhavan ex-staff appeals for return of her papers from office locker

A former temporary staffer of the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata, who filed a sexual harassment complaint against Governor CV Ananda Bose, on Saturday made an appeal to the authorities to allow her to collect her documents from the office locker allotted during service.

Raj Bhavan insiders said that the woman has submitted the application at the communication office of the Governor’s house. They said she had already collected her personal belongings from the staff quarters at the Raj Bhavan allotted to her

Advertisement