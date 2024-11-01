Railways’ special arrangements at Naihati, Barasat stations

The Sealdah division of Eastern Railway has implemented various crowd management measures during Kali Puja to ensure safe and smooth celebrations. To handle the festive travel demand, apart from running Festival Special mail/express trains, the division has made extensive arrangements for passenger safety during Kali Puja, specially at Naihati and Barasat stations.

Additional RPF personnel have been deployed at critical stations, anticipating a huge influx of devotees to Naihati and Barasat during the festival. Additional staff is also to be engaged in various activities such as passenger safety, crowd control to help in ticket checking. Extra ticket counters and automatic ticket vending machines have been made operational at all stations.

According to the divisional railway office, barricading at platforms and entrances have been provided to control the crowd. Moreover, the number of CCTV cameras at the station premises has been increased to ensure 360-degree surveillance of the station premises. Help desks have been set up to assist passengers. For emergencies, doctors and para medical staff medical services are deployed with ambulances. Fire brigade team has also been deployed to handle any emergency.

The divisional railway manager of Sealdah, Deepak Nigam, has appealed before passengers to ensure travelling with valid tickets and take abundant precaution during their journey and follow the instructions of RPF personnel. He has further advised passengers to reach the station well in advance and remain careful while boarding and deboarding from trains.