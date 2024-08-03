Railways comes up with quick response to heavy rains

Special team effort of railway employees of Asansol division has made the train operation stable with a slight punctuality loss even in havoc waterlogging conditions due to 200mm rainfall in the last 12 hours. Many senior officers, including DRM/ASN have inspected the sites of the affected areas following continuous heavy rainfall since last night. The inspection included all major stations, including Durgapur, Asanasol, Andal, Kajoragram, Ukhra station and other key stations where significant waterlogging and track failures have disrupted train services. During the inspection, it has been assessed that water from outside of the railway area has been flooded into the railway area being at the lower slope. A total of 12 water pumps have been engaged to extract water from low-lying areas but due to availability of local colonies and request of people to not to throw water in the direction of the colony, had resulted in delay of water removal.

Emphasizing the safety of passengers and railway staff, the DRM of Asansol, Chetna Nand Singh directed the teams to expedite repairs and ensure swift resumption of normal train operations. He also interacted with railway personnel and passengers, reassuring them of the railway’s commitment to addressing the situation promptly.

Asansol division of Eastern Railway appreciates the public’s cooperation and patience during this challenging time. Passengers are advised to stay informed about the latest train schedules and possible delays through announcements at every station and visiting FB and X handle of Asansol division. Passengers or the public in general are requested to provide any suggestions through official channels to improve the situations and to prepare for any future natural calamities.

