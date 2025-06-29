Railway minister virtually flags off new MEMU train

Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw virtually flagged off of a new MEMU train from Purulia–Bankura–Howrah via Masagram and inaugurated the Udyami Sammelan Mela 2025 today.

The introduction of this new MEMU train marks a significant step in regional connectivity, establishing a vital link between the Howrah–Burdwan Chord Line under Eastern Railway and the Bankura–Masagram Line operated by South Eastern Railway. The project would enhance travel convenience for passengers and also open new avenues for economic growth, tourism, and industrial development. According to the SER, with this connectivity in place, passengers travelling from Howrah to destinations like Bankura and Bishnupur via Masagram will benefit from shorter and more efficient journeys. The Masagram Connectivity Project shortens the distance between Howrah and Bankura or Purulia by approximately 41 kilometres, offering substantial time savings and easing the commute for daily travellers.

Speaking during the inaugural ceremony at Santragachi railway station, the railways minister said: “This MEMU train not only restores an important rail link but also revives the spirit of the historic Bankura Damodar Railway. The people of Purulia, Bankura, and Howrah now have access to cleaner, faster, and more affordable rail travel.”

Urging the state government to rise above politics, Mr Vaishnaw claimed that the development of railway infrastructure in West Bengal has been hindered due to land acquisition issues. He urged the sate Government to resolve the land acquisition issues to expedite these important projects. Talking about Kolkata Metro Railway he said, “Kolkata Metro Railway work is hindered because of small issues. Work at Chingrighata only needs permission from the Traffic Police.”

Later in the evening, at the Udyami Sammelan Mela organised by Laghu Udyog Bharati at the National Library, Kolkata, as part of the Centre’s efforts to promote the micro and small enterprise ecosystem, Mr Vaishnaw informed that the railways is mulling over plans to develop the New Jalpaiguri – Kolkata Rail Corridor to world standard. A master plan has been created for adding new railway line, Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals and so on. Also, the chicken neck portion of West Bengal where at present there is only 2 lines, will be made a 4-line network shortly. The Sivok – Siliguri – New Mal Jn will also be linked with the main corridor.

Notably, at the the Udyami Sammelan Mela by Laghu Udyog, the Eastern Railway displayed 39 selected components used in manufacturing and maintenance of LHB coaches, ICF coaches, and railway wagons — chosen specifically for their low capital investment, high production potential, and raw material accessibility, making them ideal for MSME manufacturing. These components, representing an estimated rupees 800 crore market opportunity, aim to promote self-reliance under the Atmanirbhar Bharat mission. The initiative aims at economic viability and is key to enhancing supply chain resilience within Indian Railways.