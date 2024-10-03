Railway minister calls for cooperation from state for people’s welfare

Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw urged the state government for cooperation in railway projects for delivering justice to the people of West Bengal.

Mr Vaishnaw was in the city today to attend host of programmes, including the flagging off of a 12-coach EMU train from Sealdah to Ranaghat, trains between Azimganj – Cossimbazar, Krishnanagar – Azimganj that marked the commencement of passenger train services over Nashipur Railway Bridge in Murshidabad along with a long distance train from Radhikapur to Anand Vihar.

The Azimganj – Cossimbazar, Krishnanagar – Azimganj and Radhikapur to Anand Vihar trains were flagged off by the railway minister virtually. Later, he also inaugurated a rail coach restaurant at Sealdah. He also dedicated to the nation the extension of platforms one to five at Sealdah station to accommodate 12-coach EMU local trains.

Speaking during the flagging off programme, the minister requested the state government to cooperate in taking the railway projects ahead. Underscoring land and utility hurdles, the railway minister pointed out that the progress of 61 railway projects in the state is getting stalled following lack of cooperation from the state government. “I request the state government to rise above politics and do justice to the people of West Bengal, to cooperate in providing good railway facilities to the people of the state. There are 61 projects, which are sanctioned and funds are available. Please come forward, rise above politics and give justice to the people of West Bengal.”

Adding further, the railway minister said, “Polls will come and will be fought but we should never forget the duty we have towards people. The elections are over now, and leave behind the polls. Please cooperate on the 61 projects for giving justice to every youth of West Bengal.”

Asserting that the way Prime Minister Narendra Modi rises above politics and works for every region and each state, the West Bengal government should also take steps for the development of railway projects in the state. “West Bengal has been given a total of nine Vande Bharat trains, on priority. Therefore, when we are taking 10 steps, the state government also takes one, and then a lot of justice could be done to the people of West Bengal. Mr Vaishnaw also informed that there are 26 kilometres in Kolkata Metro Railway where cooperation of the state government is required for taking the project ahead.

Mr Vaishnaw also announced that there is an opportunity of investment of Rs 60,000 crore in West Bengal by the railways that could bolster employment opportunities in the state. “But this is only possible if the state government works in tandem with the Centre and fulfills its responsibilities. If the state government is ready to fulfil its responsibilities then the central government is ready to put in all the efforts required.”

In a boost to connectivity between Murshidabad and Azimganj that acts as a crucial link across the Bhagirathi river, the railway minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw flagged off new train services between Azimganj and Cossimbazar via Murshidabad and Krishnanagar and Azimganj via Murshidabad.

Notably, the Nashipur Rail Bridge is a major milestone in the region’s infrastructure. The 315-metre-long open web girder-type railway bridge, spanning three sections across the Bhagirathi river now connects the Murshidabad-Azimganj section. The vital project has been a long-standing demand of the people. It is anticipated to reduce travel time and boost both passenger and freight services across the river.

As learnt from the Eastern Railway office, after today’s inaugural run, the commercial services of the two trains, including Azimganj (AZ) to Cossimbazar (CSZ) MEMU passenger train and Azimganj–Krishnanagar–Azimganj MEMU passenger are to run from 4 October. In the new arrangement, three pairs of MEMU passenger trains would be run daily between Azimganj and Cossimbazar, while one pair of MEMU passenger trains would be operated by the ER daily between Azimganj and Krishnanagar City Junction.