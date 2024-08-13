R G Kar principal Dr Ghosh transferred to CNMCH

Prof (Dr) Sandip Ghosh, principal of the state-run R G Kar Medical College Hospital, has been transferred to the Calcutta National Medical College Hospital (CNMCH) in the same post on Monday evening, hours after he resigned from the state government service in the health department, early this morning.

Prof (Dr) Suhita Pal, officer-on-special-duty (OSD) at Swasthya Bhaban and former vice-chancellor of the West Bengal University of Health Sciences, was made the principal of R G Kar Medical College Hospital.

Prof (Dr) Ajay Roy, CNMCH principal, who is scheduled to retire by September, has been made OSD, replacing Prof Pal.

High drama followed the resignation of Prof Ghosh, an orthopaedic surgeon, throughout the day today because Swasthya Bhaban had not accepted his resignation that he submitted to the health department.