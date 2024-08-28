R G Kar hospital incident takes centre stage at SMC board meeting

The rape and murder of a trainee lady doctor at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital took centre stage at today’s monthly board meeting of the Trinamul Congress-led Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC).

The meeting began on a sombre note, with a one-minute silence observed in memory of the tragic incident. BJP councillors, participating in the gesture, requested the acceptance of a motion of condemnation by the house.

However, the majority members of the house, led by political considerations, declined their request. In response, the BJP councillors staged a walkout in protest.

Following the walkout, mayor Goutam Deb took it upon himself to initiate the motion of condemnation, requesting the adoption of a resolution. Notably, mayor Deb had already officially appealed to the SMC chairman on 25 August to adopt a resolution condemning the RG Kar incident.

With the BJP councillors absent, the TMC councillors tactically continued the board meeting unopposed.

Meanwhile, as students and the public marched towards Nabanna in protest, the Siliguri Police Commissionerate ensured heavy police deployment at key points leading to Uttarkanya, the branch secretariat for North Bengal. Though the situation in Siliguri remained under control, a group of youths took to the streets, voicing their dissent through song.

In solidarity with the victim, various groups, including market committees, announced their protests. Traders at Bidhan Market decided to turn off all lamps for 15 minutes in the evening, lighting only a single candle to observe a moment of condolence.

Similarly, a group of women from Seth Sreelal Market gathered to pay their respects, lighting candles in memory of the RG Kar incident.

Siliguri’s response to the tragedy, marked by both political manoeuvring and public mourning, reflects the deep impact of the incident on the community.