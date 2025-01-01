R G Kar case: Doctor send mails to CS, CBI on probe progress

Agitating doctors belonging to the West Bengal Joint Platform of Doctors (WBJPD), an umbrella of different bodies of registered doctors in the state, have sent mails to the state chief secretary Manoj Pant and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), probing the heinous incident of rape and murder at R G Kar Hospital on 9 August.

The doctors have sought information regarding the progress in the case.

With the approval of the Calcutta High Court (HC) the doctors from both government and private sector healthcare facilities are organising sit-in-protest at the Metro Channel at Esplanade demanding justice.

The WBJPD had moved the HC after Kolkata Police (KP) withheld permission to the doctors for the programme fearing traffic disruptions in the Esplanade and Park Street areas on the eve of Christmas and New Year festivals.

Doctors were allowed to organize the sit-in at the Metro Channel till 31 December.

The doctors today have raised several questions in connection with the incident. In their mails they wanted to know why the state government is sitting idle to give its nod to start judicial proceedings against Sandip Ghosh, one of the key accused in the incident and former principal of the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Ghosh has been granted bail in connection with the rape and murder incident by the court recently after the CBI failed to frame charge sheet within 90 days.

The medics have urged the investigative agency to frame the supplementary charge sheet in the court as soon as possible.